Hockey Patrik Laine blamed himself for the weak season and declared the familiar love of his hometown

The 23-year-old from Tampere said he wanted to continue his career at Blue Jackets.

Hockey League Played a lower-than-expected season in the NHL Patrik Laine didn’t come up with excuses for his grip on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an interview.

Laine, 23, started the season at the Winnipeg Jets, from which he was traded after one power match (2 + 1) to Blue Jackets. There he played 45 matches with powers of 10 + 11 = 21.

The power statistics reading for the season was -28, the fourth worst in the entire NHL regular season Rasmus Dahlinin (-36), Eric Staalin (–30) and Nolan Patrickin (–29).

Laine, who has played five NHL seasons, estimates that last season was the most difficult of her career. However, he did not blame it on the head coach John Tortorellan way of playing.

“It wasn’t the reason for the style of play, it was my fault,” Laine said.

“I don’t think it matters who’s behind the bench. I still have to go there [kaukaloon] and be able to do things. I couldn’t do it this season, but I can do it next season. ”

Wave swore in front of the media his love for his new hometown.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of my life here. It was awesome to see the supporters in the stands. I love this place, and of course I want to stay here, ”Laine said.

Tampere’s praise sounds familiar. He spoke just as warmly about his previous hometown of Winnipeg while living there.

“I love Winnipeg. This is my home and these are my people. I play for them, ”Laine said in February 2018.

Blue Jackets Finnish GM Jarmo Kekäläinen believed that no one in Laine’s period was as disappointed as Laine herself.

Kekäläinen said on Monday the club is trying to build a long-term relationship with Laine.