Hockey Patrik Laine amazed his teammates in 15 minutes – “Everyone was wondering who that guy is”

According to head coach Paul Maurice, Laine has developed into a more holistic player.

Winnipeg Jets Finnish star Patrik Laine has changed man, says head coach Paul Maurice.

Laine is especially known for her shot and the paints it produces, but Maurice says the 22-year-old pier is much more today.

Maurice says Laine has developed especially on the angular and mental side.

“He came to training camp and worked like a pro. He’s in good shape, big and strong, but it doesn’t matter. The important thing is that he put everything in the game right from the first shift and the first practice, and everyone noticed it, ”Maurice commented to the Canadian The Starille.

“After 15 minutes, everyone was wondering who that 196-centimeter guy was fighting in the corner with his amazing hands. That’s the level of what he does. ”

Wave made a 2 + 1 power in the opening match against Calgary, but Maurice glows in other areas.

“Everyone knows the goals, but his puck-free playing and fighting corners. The Calgary match saw a different player than the one everyone is used to seeing. ”

“He is shaping himself into a dominant power striker. If he gets a dry pipe in the finish line, we can remind you of the training camp and the work he has done. The award is what was seen. ”

Wave has been sidelined since the opening game for two games due to an upper body injury. Winnipeg will next meet Finnish time on the night between Ottawa on Thursday and Friday. There is no information yet about playing Wave.

Maurice was the first in Finland to report his comments MTV.