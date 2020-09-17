Upgrade
Hockey Patrik Laine already rose to the top of the transfer list with a confusing comment: “He looks like he doesn’t always care”

September 17, 2020
The Athletic raised Laine as the hottest transfer rumor.

Winnipeg I was a Finnish striker Patrik Laine around there are rumors of transmission throughout the summer and early fall. TSN sports site Frank Seravalli placed Laine fifth in its traditional listing of the hottest transmission rumors.

Now esteemed The Athletic sports publication (paid service) Craig Custance put it better: on his “transfer list” Laine is number one.

In his reasoning, Custance states that other teams have a strong belief in the sports director of the Jets Kevin Cheveldayoffin be prepared to give up Laine.

“The only untouchable attackers are Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler,” Custance writes, citing an NHL source.

According to Custance, Laine is a fascinating option.

“There is no doubt about his talent, but he is also not widely regarded. He looks like he wouldn’t always be interested, ”the source has stated to Constance.

According to Constance, Laine should become a “monster offer” for the Jets to give up on him, but the club needs a central striker and defender.

There is also another Jets winger on the Costance list, Nik Ehlers, ranked 10th.

Second on the list is Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Arizona Coyotes) and third Matt Dumba (Minnesota Wild).

.

