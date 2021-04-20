Hockey Patrick Marleau broke Gordie Howe’s 59-year-old record and is now the player who has played the most NHL regular season matches

Patrick Marleau compares hockey to working on a farm.

In the NHL has broken a 59-year-old record. San Jose Sharks Patrick Marleau, 41, is now the player who has played the most NHL regular season games ever.

The game against Vegas Golden Knights in Finland early Tuesday morning was 1,768th in Marleau’s NHL career. Thus, he overtook the deceased in the regular season number of matches in 2016 Gordie Howen.

Howe played a total of 1,767 regular-season matches between 1946 and 1971 at the Detroit Red Wings and from 1979 to 1980 at the Hartford Whalers. Howe played his last NHL match at the age of 52.

Howe took the top spot in the match stats From Ted Lindsay in 1961 and held the record in his name for more than 59 years.

Marleau is from Saskatchewan, Canada, in the same agricultural area as Howe. He has considered Howe as one of the role models.

“It gives hope. Maybe I too can be playing in the NHL one day because these other guys before me have also come from small farms in Saskatchewan, ”Marleau said. Guardian in the article.

Growing up in the countryside is reflected in how Marleau dedicates himself to the team and family.

“On the farm, the tasks are always great and everyone comes together to help each other. The same in hockey, you can’t move forward here without good teammates and support. I really got both. “

Marleu thanked him for all the support he received in his career.

“This has been just a roller coaster of emotions and a really long journey. I am very grateful and blessed when I got to do this. “

Marleau have played 45 matches this season and scored four goals and scored four goals. Marleua have scored 1 196 points in a total of 1 768 matches, of which 566 are goals.

Marleu has won Olympic gold, World Cup gold and the World Cup on the Canadian team.