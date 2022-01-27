Hockey Patrick Laine’s Columbus was devastated, Colorado star striker stabbed to death

Columbus goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins contracted a wild number of fights.

Patrik Laine the Columbus Blue Jackets had a gloomy day in the hockey NHL when visiting Calgary Flames gave the hosts a dad’s hand. Calgary took home the win 6-0.

Columbus goalkeeper At Elvis Merzlikins it was a hot evening, as he blocked as many as 56 shots out of 62. Without him, the readings could have been really rude.

Laine, the only Finn on the ice, played for more than 17 minutes. He has scored six goals this season and scored a total of 15 points.

The loss was already the third in a row for Columbus. Calgary also won their previous match against St. Louis earlier this week.

Laine’s Columbus is currently ranked 23rd in the league with 37 points. Calgary, meanwhile, holds 16th place with 46 points.

Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche match Colorado star striker Nathan MacKinnon badly injured. He stayed Taylor Hallin under the open ice blaze and had to leave the game.

Hall got a two-minute block from the situation.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-3 match that stretched to a winning streak after a tight twist. San Jose Sharks, meanwhile, knocked out the Washington Capitals 4-1.

The real goalkeepers were set up at the Little Caesars arena in Detroit when the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the host team Detroit Red Wings wildly 8–5.

The only Finnish striker on the ice Henrik Borgström however, did not participate in the point rainfall. Teammate, goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen was out of the game due to a hand injury.

The star of the match was the Canadian striker who made the hat trick Dylan Strome points 3 + 1.