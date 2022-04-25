Hockey Otto Leskinen, the defender of Tappara, who scored the decision goal: “Wins make it easier”

The final set of the puck went into the cut-off phase with Tappara leading 3-0.

Tampere

Poleaxe acquired three match balls in the hockey finals when it knocked down TPS 3–1 in the crowded Nokia Arena.

The finals moved to the cut-off phase when the caravan traveled to Turku on Tuesday. From now on, every match can decide for Tappara the Finnish championship. Four match balls will not be lost in Tampere’s axes, or if that happened, it would be the all-time domestic puck news.

Successful acquisitions rewarded Tappara on Monday. Veli-Matti Savinainen and Otto Leskinen shot the man at the goal. Back in the early part of the season, they were hockeying at the KHL wearing the Jokers’ shirts.

“It’s always great to score goals in an important match. Great feeling, ”Leskinen told HS.

Widow jumped on the swinging Tappara team shortly before the end of the regular season. The change was great for him, but Savinainen is a familiar player in Tampere.

“We have a really good team and a clear template to play with. Joining a winning team makes it pretty much easier to adjust to it. Profits make it easier, ”Leskinen said.

“Meikäläinen was also well received. A booth full of top thunderstorms. ”

Petteri Puhakka threw the last puck from the midfield into the empty frame of the TPS. It ended with a credible letter from the Ball Society in 58.41. At the beginning of the third installment Jack Rodewald narrowed to the Palloseura, but was not a threat to the team.

As the spring progresses, Savinainen’s role has grown a little quietly and Leskinen is one of the top leagues in the entire League with its versatility.

Widow’s sharp rise to the goal and a shot straight Waltteri Merelän from the feed brought Tappara a 2-0 lead. For the widow, it was the fourth goal of the playoffs.

In the opening goal of the match, Tappara was able to play superiority. The trio at the corner of the goal went so that Kristian Tanus bait behind the back line Anton Levtchille, who continued to score for Savinainen. Pretty goal that opened the exact game dams.

TPS: n gold helmet Markus Nurmi got hard tackles throughout the evening and a whimsical number one chain was left undefeated.

The biggest inconvenience was found in the opponent and its way of playing.

“I guess that’s the basic level of Tappara, and we can’t help but improve on this,” Nurmi said.

“We can afford to improve and probably the worst play offs game of the spring hit this place. It made me feel annoying. ”

Nurmi laid out the basic patterns of how the series could even level up: a piece of paint and discs there.

“Work harder and get long attacks on Tappara’s goal,” Nurmi said.

Tampere’s new Nokia arena and the pace of the medals of both local clubs have got the people of Tampere behind the puck without any control.

The arena filled to the brim on Monday, with 12,075 spectators, and those evenings have been enough. No wonder the 300,000 mark was broken in the playoffs.

“Let’s try at least,” Otto Leskinen asked if the series would break on Tuesday. “There have been really tough matches and yes the opponent has had seats too. And we have a top level goalie [Christian Heljanko]. ”