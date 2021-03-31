Hockey Only Lock plays all his games in the regular season – HIFK plays the least: no one knows when the championship will be decided

Hockey The Canada Cup is waiting for its recipient in the conference room of the League office on the corner of Sturenkatu and Aleksis Kivi streets.

The champion of the puck season gets to celebrate with the coveted cup, but even in the League it is not known when the playoffs will start and especially not when they will end.

The league is exceptionally toe over due to coronavirus quarantines. First you have to get the Regular Set out from underneath, and that’s not easy either.

Lappeenranta SaiPa will play his first post-quarantine match on Thursday as Tappara travels to Race Park.

“We’ve had three ice drills, but for a couple of weeks we trained each one on our own, which they could. The physics coach came with instructions on what to do with your own weight and exercise bike. There was not much else in it during the quarantine, ”Captain SaiPan Jarno Koskiranta says.

“In the first and second exercise, I noticed that I didn’t get the strain right and my heart rate rose sharper to the top. Today, even a bit of feed went into the shoulder. Yes, it recovered surprisingly quickly, but it can’t be missed when it didn’t touch the racket and skates for a couple of weeks. ”

Jarno Koskiranta returned from Russia for this season to SaiPa and hopes that the season will be completed.­

Tobias Salmelainen, HIFK’s sports director, will remain silent about the club’s situation.­

In HIFK practiced, but with a thin line-up. Sport and Ilves remain in quarantine.

The next match day for IFK is Tuesday after Easter. The team should face the Flies at Nordis.

“It’s not up to me to decide,” IFK’s sports executive Tobias Salmelainen answers the question of whether IFK plays.

“The league decides on the match program. I don’t want to comment on anything else. ”

League sports director Arto I. Järvelä speculates that the playoffs could start on 15-16 April. The regular season will hit the package on Tuesday, April 13th.

“It’s a concept with these prospects, but you can’t hit anything at all.”

The victory of the long regular season can be calculated that each team gets at least 50 matches, so if the quarantines are no longer extended or new ones appear.

Rauma Lukko wins the regular season and is the only team to play a full 60 matches. IFK seems to be left with 50 games and everyone else in that midfield.

The country’s government is planning restrictions on movement and is closing internships. Automatically, the restrictions would not apply to the League when professional athletes are excluded.

Let’s repeat yet how the league season has progressed. In the fall, the start of the games was postponed for a couple of weeks from mid-September to early October.

Hämeenlinna Ball Club was the first to be caught. My quarantine struck after the opening match, but the break became short.

There was two weeks to play when a new hit came. KalPa and Kärpät met in Kuopio on October 16. KalPa won 5–1, but the most significant result was ten days of quarantine for both.

In the autumn season the quarantines lasted ten days, in the spring season two weeks.

December until the beginning of the league matches were allowed to take the audience. Tappara and Ilves marked 4,500 spectators as the audience record for the season. IFK also broke the 4,000-person mark a couple of times.

Nationwide gathering limits tightened in the knowledge of November-December, and the League withdrew in December. The intention was to take a break until one could take the audience to the halls again.

The break didn’t help, but the audience stayed away and games resumed on December 16 in the empty halls.

“When we think about December, when we went on a break, we are now in a worse situation,” Järvelä says.

The league has rotated financially at a minus sign, but has nevertheless rotated.

Finland the hockey national team survived two Euro Hockey Tour tournaments. The native Karelian tournament in November and the Moscow EHT event in December went without infections.

The Swedish EHT tournament in Malmö changed everything. The wave of infections first spread to the national team and through it to the league clubs. Five clubs were quarantined to varying degrees and some were cleared by the fact that the infections had already gone through the team.

The hardest hit came at HIFK. The team last played against SaiPa on March 13 and can get back to the pitch no earlier than after Easter.

National team break after that, the League also introduced the decision it had already agreed in the autumn that regular season rankings would be distributed on the basis of point averages.

At the same time, the match patterns of the playoffs were resolved. In the first round, the combined result of the two matches is decisive, and the semi-finals are advanced by the best of five method, ie three wins are required for the place of continuation.

“Hopefully there will be some sort of end to this season and next fall we will be able to play in front of the audience. And hopefully the vaccinations will be pulled so that people can live a more normal life, ”says Koskiranta.

SaiPan’s season ends with the regular season.

“Let’s take a look at what’s available from these games and start looking towards the next season.”