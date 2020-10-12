Hockey One cool and a Swedish goalkeeper overture cut the Jokers’ winning streak – “Three easy goals are too many for these games”

Lokomotiv Yaroslavl used their ability to concentrate their attacks in the middle of the pitch, rather than on the wings. The scorer was Anders Lindbäck, who played a weak match, easily slammed from the front corner.

Jokerit – Lokomotiv Yaroslavl 2–4

Jokers the winning streak in KHL was four matches this time, when Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, who was fighting for the same standings in the western block, took a longer streak in the final round with a goal finish on Monday.

The Jokers took only one cool in the game. That Nicklas Jensenin however, the two-minute hook he received proved all the more expensive, as 22 seconds of superiority was enough for Lokomotiv to score a winning goal.

“It felt like in the last 12 minutes of the third set, the game started to turn to us. Then one cool, and that’s the solution, ”said the Jokers head coach Lauri Marjamäki after the match in an interview with V Sport.

“For small things, these matches are solved. I saw good things in our game today, but the final touch was missing. ”

Locomotive was nowhere near as disciplined with regard to the coolers, with the result that in the middle of the opening round the Jokers got to grind the superiority of the two men. After a minute of spinning, the puck ended up in chaos after the start to an open draw To Henrik Haapala, who instead of a shot was able to serve a perfect flat on the back post To Veli-Matti Savinainen.

The away team Lokomotiv got off to a strong start in the second round. It also led to a four-minute leveling when Anton Lander escaped through the counterattack after the Joker’s attack line after the loss of the puck. A few minutes later, Lokomotiv already took the lead Maksim Osipovin with a shot from the midfield that viciously changed direction About Mikko Lehtonen.

Although the home team was the underdog in the second set, it was their turn towards the end with a somewhat lucky hit. Tommi Kivistö wrist shot bounced to the goalkeeper Eddie Pasqualen equipment. Kivistö’s goal was a rare treat, as the last time the base defender had hit in a KHL match 698 days ago in November 2018.

Jokers the winning streak was actually threatened four minutes before the end of the game when the Jokers striker Nicklas Jensenin the punishment he took was retaliated against in the form of a goal of superiority.

Hopes of continuing the winning streak crumbled in the final four minutes before the end when Lokomotiv struck twice in less than a minute. Both goals were easily sunk by a Swedish guard Anders Lindbäck behind, and head coach Lauri Marjamäki ended up swapping for the final moments to finish Jānis Kalniņšin.

Lindbäck had a good opportunity to attack on the wing, but remembered their instructions to go for middle attacks.

“Yes, the opponent scored three goals quite easily today. It’s a little too much for these games, ”Marjamäki indirectly criticized Lindbäck in his post-match interview.

Away team due to travel schedules, the audience for the match started an hour earlier than normal was reported as 3,664 spectators.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, Hartwall Arena is currently allowed to receive a maximum of 4,500 spectators.