Hockey Olympic hero Juraj Slafkovský takes TPS to the top in Tampere – HS follows the match moment by moment

The puck fell into the ice at the Nokia Arena at 6.30 pm.

Hockey The final series of the league will start on Wednesday in Tampere, where Tappara, who won the regular season, will host the Turku Palloseura, which is fourth in the regular season.

Tappara made his way to the finals by knocking down Rauma Luko 4–1 in the semi-finals and KooKoon from Kouvola in the semi-finals.

TPS dropped Helsinki IFK 4–3 in the semifinals and Tampereen Ilves 4–2 in the semifinals.

