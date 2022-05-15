Hockey Oliver Lauridsen, a former defender of the Jokers, was injured in the tackle

The right hand of the Danish Lauridsen was left in a bad position in a tackle midway through the opening round. Denmark lost 0-6 to Switzerland.

Helsinki A Danish defender who played KHL in Jokers for four seasons in 2016–2020 Oliver Lauridsen was injured in a match against Switzerland on Sunday night.

Lauridsen went in the middle of the opening round to get the final puck, making the Swiss winger Fabrice Herzog the left side of the rack above the left side of Lauridsen. The right hand of the Danish defender was left between the body and the edge in the situation.

The 33-year-old Malmö Redhawks defender fell to the surface of the ice after the tackle, but slid into the locker room, hanging his right hand and holding it with his left hand.

Defending Denmark in the second pair, Lauridsen did not return to the match, leaving him with five substitutions and just over two minutes (2.11) of ice time left on Sunday.

Denmark lost the A-block evening match to be played in Helsinki to Switzerland 0–6.

See also Relationships “Exa already has a new relationship, and I constantly run into a new girlfriend” - Psychologist gives advice on a difficult situation The match between Oliver Lauridsen of Denmark (25) ended Sunday night with this tackle by Fabrice Herzog of Switzerland (61) midway through the opening round.

Subscribe to the World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje/

Read all the World Hockey competition stories at hs.fi/aihe/jaakiekon-mm-kisat/