Hockey “Oh, that’s it”, “This is where the whole village gets a boost”, “The city of Rauma is completely confused”

The lock secured the hockey championship on Tuesday as it won 3-1 in the TPS final series.

Rauman Lukko’s Finnish championship also received a riot on social media.

For example, CEO of Louhos Digital Iiro Junnila, Raised by Lock and a Mestis player, wrote on Twitter: “El Capitano and the championship nail in the oven! Oh that, that’s it! I am happy!”

The lock championship was also thought to have far-reaching implications: “This will give the whole village a lift that carries far. This has been expected and believed. ”

Rauma Lukko tweeted: “It took 58 years, but the boy is coming to Rauma again! Thank you for the tough final resistance, TPS. ”

Hockey supplier Antti Wennström stated: “I roared out loud at Pekka Virran [Lukon päävalmentaja] comments: “Really relieved not to mess with this. I wasn’t allowed to mess with this. ”

There was also a comment from Tampere on the basis of humor: “This championship is a very personal thing for myself. I have supported Lukko for weeks and finally this wait is over. ”

Here are more comments from Twitter: