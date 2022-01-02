Hockey NY Rangers Swedish striker Mika Zibanejad hits hat trick – Stanley Cup champion Tampa lost for third time in a row

Kasper Björkqvist of Pittsburgh Penguins scored immediately in his NHL debut match.

Of the year 2019 double hockey world champion, New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko was able to see the fence on Sunday after his attack by a chain mate Mika Zibanejad hit a hat-trick with three goals against NHL reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. The Rangers caused Tampa its third consecutive defeat when the home team scored 4-0 points.

The Rangers continued where it left off in the teams ’previous New Year’s Eve encounter. The Rangers then took the match 4-3 after the winning goal race.

In New York, the home team took the belief away from the visitor right away in the opening round. Zibanejad from Sweden showed Rangers the direction with his first two goals of superiority, and Ryan Strome had time to make 3–0 before the first installment break.

In the second installment, Zibanejad finished his hat trick. Tampa head coach John Cooper challenged a 4-0 hit after claiming Zibanejad had played in the previous situation with a high racket, but the goal remained in effect.

Zibanejadin and Chris Kreiderin Kakko, who played in the same chain with, won the playing time with superiority, but no entries were made in the points column.

In addition to Zibanejad, the son of a Finnish mother, the second hero of the NY Rangers was a goalkeeper who kept zero in the fight. Igor Šestjorkin. He left a much better-known second Russian guard to play in the opposite end Andrei Vasilevskin its shadow.

NY Rangers number one striker Artemi Panarin was out of the match after falling into the NHL corona protocol.

In Pittsburgh home team striker who started his first match in the NHL in the Penguins Kasper Björkqvist succeeded in scoring immediately in his debut against San Jose Sharks. Björkqvist, the 2016 junior world champion who played in the AHL farm series earlier this season, hit his team 5–1 in the opening round.

Pittsburgh eventually won the finish line 8-5, even after leading 6-1 after the opening round. San Jose was already in the final 5-6 of the final round, but Evan Rodriguesin a superiority hit a couple of minutes before the end settled the match for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen was sidelined in the NHL corona protocol.

In Sunday’s third-day game, Boston defeated Detroit 5-1 at home. Erik Haula hit a 2-1 hit in Boston in the second round.