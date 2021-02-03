Hockey Now the taps are open! Videos show the charm of scoring, Jesse Puljujärvi’s dry season ended with a wide smile

Jesse Puljujärvi scored two goals, Edmonton Oilers defeated Ottawa Senators 4-2.

Jesse Puljujärvi scored not just one, but two goals as the Edmonton Oilers faced the Ottawa Senators. The jam in the finish line opened fast in the 12th match of the season.

The first goal was scored after Puljujärvi got from the middle of the puck, then Puljujärvi was already a Ottawa defender Breyden Coburnin for coffee.

First shot goalkeeper Marcus Högberg managed to fight, but Puljujärvi reattached the puck and fired the Oilers 2-0 lead in the middle of the opening round.

The first hit.

And when the taste of the goal has been reached, then why leave it together. At the beginning of the second round, Puljujärvi already took the team to a 4–0 lead.

And another hit.

The Oilers finally won the match that ended on Wednesday morning 4-2. Puljujärvi was awarded as the best player.