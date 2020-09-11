Hockey Now the KooKoo league staff has additionally been suspended, the youth staff has a number of corona infections

Earlier, Jukurit and HPK have reported coronavirus infections.

Hockey league Kouvola staff KooKoo saysthat the membership’s under-20 staff has been identified with a coronavirus an infection in 5 gamers. There may be additionally an impression on the actions of the consultant staff.

KooKoo confronted Mikkeli Jukurit on Saturday within the under-20 championship league match. Quite a few infections have been reported on the jurors ’junior staff, and the membership’s under-20s and males’s league groups are quarantined. Yesterday, HPK additionally reported the an infection to his under-20 staff.

KooKoo says the membership’s league staff has been suspended. The complete staff can be examined on Monday, September 14th.

“The mission has been suspended in the interim as a precaution and the staff has been positioned in quarantine-like situations in the interim. The entire staff with all its workers can be examined and solely after the outcomes will it’s clear how on a regular basis life continues, ”KooKoo’s CEO Sakari Välimaa says.

“We need to be as cautious as potential on this scenario and comply with the directions we obtain. We need to maintain the well being of our gamers and workers at the beginning. In our opinion, that is the very best and most accountable method to resolving the matter on this scenario. ”

Kymenlaakson Kymsote, a consortium of social and well being providers, will proceed to map these uncovered and discover out the chains of an infection. Along with KooKoo and Jukuri match-related infections, three different coronavirus infections have been reported within the space. There may be at the moment one coronavirus affected person in hospital.

“Within the huge image, the scenario in Kymenlaakso continues to be calm. Nevertheless, latest instances in our space are a reminder that the peaceable scenario may change, ”says Kymsote, Chief Medical Officer. Marja-Liisa Mäntymaa KooKoon pages.

League is scheduled to start on October 1. League CEO Riku Kallioniemi informed HS on Thursday that the quarantine of 1 staff in the course of the season won’t lead to a shortening of the common season.

“Nevertheless, there isn’t any math to inform what number of groups can be scrapped by simultaneous quarantine,” Kallioniemi stated.