Hockey Noora Rädy’s return to the national team ended in a wonderful victory

Heinola

Finland the last international match of the women’s hockey players before the designation of the team to travel to the Beijing Olympics was an undefeated squabble against the Czech Republic. The match was played on Friday afternoon in the ice rink of Vierumäki Sports College in Heinola without an audience. There was a sign on the hall door: “Preparations for the Games are underway, no audience in the stands!”.

Many players and coaches would also be pleased that there was no crowd. The goals were only seen in the winning goal competition, at the end of which a 1–0 victory was recorded for Finland.

Finland’s victory was saved from a loss of 0–2 Ronja Savolainen, Michelle Karvinen and the captain.

“The best friends saved me,” the goalkeeper smiled Noora Räty after hearing the Czech after the last shooter, his back from behind the puck slipping into the goal grid.

“Both goalkeepers played well. Our play was clearly better than in Wednesday’s winning match, but the ability to score was non-existent and our superiority is not producing now, ”the coach lamented. Pasi Mustonen.

The Czech Republic has reached the lead of the Finns. Of course, the entry level was not commendable either. The biggest victory ever for Finnish women was taken in Czechoslovakia, in the spring of 1989 with goals 34–0.

The Czech Republic has won Finnish women only once, but never in championships. Friday’s match did not meet the criteria for an official national match because the teams had agreed to use a larger number of players than usual. In addition to the two goalkeepers, Finland had 22 field players.

The 32-year-old Räty, who made her debut on the national team 17 years ago, is a four-time Olympic visitor, but the refusers who refused from the previous World Cup had been angered by coach Mustonen.

“The screens are given, hopefully enough. Now let’s move on to the team’s little Christmas, ”Räty laughed.

“Fortunately, our previous matches in the domestic series at HPK were against Kiekko-Espoo and HIFK. They had an easy transition to a national match, although the number of defenses was not now in the league games category. However, the Czech Republic is already our number one challenger on the European national teams, ”Räty emphasized.

Rädyn the first fight came only in the 12th minute of play. The zero game required 19 fights, which were followed by two fights in the winning goal race.

“Noora took important fights with undercutting when we played,” Mustonen emphasized.

The coaches ’chance of defeat clearly began to heat up at the end of the game. With the Czech Republic gaining momentum in the trough in the 53rd minute, virtually only the players in the first chain were recycled as underattackers.

The Olympic team will be named in a month. Finland is camping in Vierumäki before the Beijing Games and will play one preparatory national match before the Olympics.

“About 85 percent of the race team is clear,” Mustonen said.