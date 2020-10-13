Hockey NHL veteran makes one-year deal – Patrick Marleau could break Gordie Howe’s match record next season

Patrick Marleau is now 44th in the regular season from number one in the NHL all-time statistic. Joe Thornton’s season could start in Switzerland instead of the NHL.

Canadian hockey player Patrick Marleaun a long and deserving career will continue for at least another season. Marleau, 41, who is preparing for the 23rd NHL season of his career, signed a one-year, $ 700,000 extension contract with San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Marleau is now returning for the second time to Sharks, in whose ranks he has played most of his career. Last season, he was traded from San Jose on the transfer line to the ranks of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Patrick is one of the most iconic players in San Jose Sharks history and one of the most respected veterans in the NHL. His leadership on and off the ice is well known, and his competitive spirit is still strong, ”Sharks GM Doug Wilson said To TSN.

Double Olympic champion Marleau has played 1,723 NHL regular season matches in his career, scoring 562 goals and scoring 626 goals. Marleau has accumulated 195 playoffs.

Last season, Marleau’s performances in 66 regular season matches were 11 + 11.

The 1998 NHL No. 1 booking, Joe Thornton, has been playing at the San Jose Sharks since December 2005, with the exception of closing hours.­

Sharks long line of veteran attackers Joe Thornton is still without an agreement. Thornton told a TSN reporter last week Pierre LeBrunille definitely going to play next season – but don’t know yet where.

One of Thornton’s options is to start the season in the Swiss league. Thornton’s wife is Swiss and she lives with her family in Switzerland during the summer. Thornton has also represented HC Davos during the last two lockouts.

In the NHL, Thornton has a total of 1,636 regular season matches, the ninth highest in the history of the series. In the all-time point statistic, Thornton, 41, ranks 14th with 1,509 points.