Hockey NHL top strikers market almost frozen, Granlund, Haula and Koivu have to wait

A possible future deal with Taylor Hall in Arizona will define the movements of almost all other clubs.

Boston defender Torey Krug made a plush seven-year, $ 45.5 million deal and switched clubs. Next season, he will play downstairs in St. Louis. The Blues is a Stanley Cup winner from spring 2019.

Krug’s deal is significant, but nonetheless, the NHL player market is almost at a standstill, says the long-standing player agent.

Top attackers contracts have hardly been made while clubs are waiting for where in Arizona Taylor Hall next direction.

Hall, 28, is one of Edmonton’s number one reserved players. He was booked in 2010. At Oilers, Hall loaded four over 50 points to a peak of 80 points in 2013-2014. The pace picked up in New Jersey in the 2017-2018 season, when he was selected as the NHL’s most valuable player and the points exchange boasted a reading of 93, (39 + 54).

In the middle of last season, Hall moved from Devils to Arizona, but has yet to sign a deal for anything.

When clubs are waiting for Hall’s solution, Finnish strikers will also be involved Erik Haula, Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu wait for their own transfers. Birch, 37, has hinted that his career in the NHL could continue. Haula and Granlund under the age of 30 are at the age that their only option at this point is the NHL.

“We’re looking for a big and long contract and that’s probably what Mickek is doing,” the player agent Tomi Haula said. “As such, this is a rather torturous time.”

“Canadian media TSN had calculated that at this time last year, more than $ 500 million had been signed and now only about $ 120 million,” another anonymous player agent said.

“The most expensive player hasn’t decided where to go and everyone else has to wait.”

NHL the wage ceiling will remain the same as last season, but the uncertainty caused by the corona pandemic is visible. The NHL has been announced to continue in early January, but it is not yet known whether or not it will be played without an audience, with a limited number of spectators.

Nashville Predators Miikka Salomäki will change the landscape and move on to hockey for next season in Colorado.

Salomäki has tried to get his NHL career up and running, but it has progressed very slowly. Last season, Salomäki played only five games at Predators, the others went to a farm in Milwaukee.

The very skating Salomäki made a two-way contract worth $ 700,000 a year, but on the farm he still gets a reasonable $ 350,000. Salomäki is no longer a newcomer, so the farm salary usually collapses to about 70,000 euros.

Defender of the Finnish tops Sami Vatanen is still without a club. He played for the end of the season in Carolina, but suffered injuries throughout the year.