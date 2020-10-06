Hockey NHL superstar Connor McDavid has a coronavirus infection

McDavid has mild symptoms, according to Edmonton Oilers.

Hockey series NHL superstar Connor McDavid has been infected with a coronavirus. The McDavid Society of Edmonton Oilers spoke on Tuesday.

McDavid, 23, is in voluntary quarantine at his home.

“She feels good and has mild symptoms,” the Oilers release says.

McDavid has been the brightest star in the NHL in recent years. In the last season, he scored 34 + 63 matches in 64 matches. In the playoffs, a power of 4 + 5 was created in four matches.

Throughout his career, McDavid has played 351 matches with power 162 + 307.