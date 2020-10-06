Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey NHL superstar Connor McDavid has a coronavirus infection

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 6, 2020
in World
0

McDavid has mild symptoms, according to Edmonton Oilers.

Hockey series NHL superstar Connor McDavid has been infected with a coronavirus. The McDavid Society of Edmonton Oilers spoke on Tuesday.

McDavid, 23, is in voluntary quarantine at his home.

“She feels good and has mild symptoms,” the Oilers release says.

McDavid has been the brightest star in the NHL in recent years. In the last season, he scored 34 + 63 matches in 64 matches. In the playoffs, a power of 4 + 5 was created in four matches.

Throughout his career, McDavid has played 351 matches with power 162 + 307.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Shabana Azmi's advice to Kangana Ranaut - do the work you are best at

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In