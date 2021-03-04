Hockey NHL superstar Alexander Ovethkin hit the opponent with a racket straight into the crotch

Washington knocked down Boston in a winning shot, Tuukka Rask blocked 27 shots with a Boston goal.

Hockey In the NHL, the Washington Capitals have taken a win over the Boston Bruins in a winning shot. Within the actual playing time, both teams were once immersed in the goal of the puck, although goals could be expected until the third round.

The goal of the game opened just over a minute after the start of the third round in Boston David Pastrnak. About five minutes later in Washington Lars Eller narrowed the game. In the winning shot race, Washington’s victory was sealed in the end Jakub Vrana.

Boston paint faltered Tuukka Rask blocked 27 shots.

Washington superstar Alexander Ovethkin was left without power points in the match, but the man still got into the statistics.

Ovetškin was the whole match for Boston Trent Fredericin and at the end of the third batch the surface burned. Ovetškin hit Frederic with a racket grossly straight between his legs.

Both got the situation cool, Ovetkki wobbled and Frederic crossed. You can look at the situation from here.

NHV multiple goal king Ovetškin has a total of 7 + 10 in 18 matches this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs, in turn, knocked down the Edmonton Oilers 6-1. The only goal in the first set was scored by Toronto Jimmy Vesey, after which the majority of the goals were shot in the second installment.

After cannoning the second set, the third set began with Toronto leading 5-1. Midway through the lot Zach Hyman sunk the last goal of the game.

Ten minutes on the ice in Edmonton Jesse Puljujärvi shot to Toronto’s goal twice, but the power points remained a dream on Wednesday.

Edmonton’s goal was occupied by the team’s number one goalkeeper throughout the game Mike Smith, and not the second option for the fallen Mikko Koskinen finally accumulated for a minute on ice.