Hockey NHL striker Erik Haula, 29, has been released from the army

A serious injury led to his release.

Florida Panthers striker Erik Haula is applying for a new contract with the hockey league NHL, but at the same time pushing over the age of 30 by which conscription should be completed.

Haula, 29, has an army unattended and will remain so. He was released from the military after his previous serious knee injury.

Central striker Haula played in Las Vegas as he set a record of 29 goals in the 2017-18 season. The following fall, he injured his knee and the games ended in November.

During the spring and winter of 2019, Haula was released from the army.

This in January, there was quite a stir when Haula’s father and agent Tomi Haula said in the Sports Magazine that NHL players could buy assault rifles for the Defense Forces for € 50,000 and clear the army with it.

“At the time, it was thought that I was speaking for my own son, but he had received an exemption much earlier.”

Haula now says he doesn’t want to go back any further, but continues to say that coordinating the NHL and the military is tricky. He brings up possible injuries, insurance and more.

“It [armeija] is a complete disaster for those who hockey in the NHL, not for those who play here, ”he said.

Why not then in January it emerged that Erik has been released?

“No one asked me that,” Tomi Haula said.

At its shortest the army can visit Finland for 165 days, of which even top athletes have to spend about 3.5 months in the barracks.

Coordinating sports and the military is just as rubbish for young professional footballers, who can have a very short summer break when returning to a normal seasonal cycle in the post-coronary virus period.

Among the top names in Finnish hockey, among other things Alexander Barkov, Patrik Laine, Sebastian Aho and Mikko Rantanen have not completed the army.