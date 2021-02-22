Hockey NHL star Artemi Panarin, who supports Navalny and criticizes Putin, is accused of being beaten in 2011: “Intimidation tactics,” says NHL club

“Artemi strongly and unequivocally denies all allegations in this false story,” the New York Rangers tweeted.

Hockey Russian player for the New York Rangers in the NHL Artemi Panarinin take a break from games for personal reasons, says ESPN on its website, for example.

Panarin has been accused of assaulting what would have happened in Latvia in 2011. Panarin is said to have beaten an 18-year-old Latvian woman on a gaming trip. Panarin and Rangers, for their part, have stated in their press release that the allegations have a political motive.

Panarinia has accused the case of coaching him at the KHL club in Vitjaz Andrei Nazarov, who is the president of Russia Vladimir Putin supporter. Panarin, for his part, has criticized Putin and publicly called for an opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin release.

Panarin said as early as 2019 that he thought Putin should resign. That is when he criticized Putin, for example, for the lack of fundamental rights.

According to Nazarov, the assault case was set off with money in due course.

“Artemi strongly and unequivocally denies all claims in this false story. This is clearly a intimidation tactic used against him as he spoke about recent political events. Artemi is naturally shocked and worried and takes a break from the team for a while. Rangers fully supports Artemia and works with him to identify the sources of unfounded allegations, ”Rangers tweeted.

Panarin has played 14 matches in the Rangers this season and scored 18 power points. He plays in the NHL for his sixth season.