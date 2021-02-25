Hockey NHL player criticized by Vladimir Putin accused of old beatings – Experts open link between politics and sport in Russia

Artemi Panarin considers the accusations to be false and politically motivated. He is the only Russian NHL player to have actively criticized Russian politics.

New York Rangers striker Artemi Panarin has openly supported the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnya. He has, for example, demanded the release of Navalnya on social media and criticized the Russian president Vladimir Putinia.

Now Panarin has been accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a gaming trip in Latvia in 2011. The case of assault was raised by a former NHL player who coached Panarinia KHL in Vitjaz. Andrei Nazarov, a well – known supporter of Putin.

On Monday, Panarin announced he was taking a free puck tray to investigate the allegations. In a statement by Rangers, Panarin vehemently denied the allegations and called it a “false story.”

“This is clearly a intimidation tactic used against him because he has talked about recent political events,” Rangers said in a statement.

The NHL has also expressed support for Panarin and the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin celebrates his goal against Buffalo Sabers.­

Former NHL player, NHL Network analyst and lawyer Stu Grimson regards the timing of the charges as an indication of political motives.

“It is no coincidence that these allegations come at a time when Panarin has taken a stand in support of the Russian opposition.”

Coach According to Nazarov, Panarin hit an 18-year-old woman at a Latvian hotel bar 10 years ago. The case was not investigated as it was set off with € 40,000 in cash. Nazarov told the Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

New York Post interviewed three former team players, none of whom had any recollections of the events described in the indictment.

Nazarov, who played in his playing career at the San Jose Sharks, was known in the trough for his tough grips, which he has also continued in his coaching career.

Chris Dingman of Tampa Bay Lightning will fight Phoenix Coyote with Andrei Nazarov. Photo from 2003. Nazarov ended his playing career in 2006.­

An Americanized respected Russian sports journalist Slava Malamud has described Nazarov as a coach as “mentally unstable” who often had spectacular rage attacks.

Boston Professor of University History and International Relations Igor Lukes describes USA Todayin an article that hurting Putin’s critics is a way to show allegiance to the president.

“The first step is to dig something dirty out of him,” Lukes notes.

Playing for the Russians in the NHL has never been quite frictionless. During the Soviet era, playing in the American League was not considered good. A good salary also attracted criminals, and the Russian mafia threatened players with kidnappings of family members.

Played in the NHL from 1988 to 2009 Jeremy Roenick remember hearing that teammate Oleg Tverdovskin the mother was abducted while playing in Anaheim. Tverdovsky’s mother was eventually released unharmed.

“The Mafia was fierce in Russia at the time and did everything it could to extort money from Russian players. Russian players have always had a difficult situation and it is not alleviated now that Putin is a big hockey fan. He wants approval and support from the players he likes,” Roenick told USA Today. .

In the NHL there are 42 Russian players, of which Panarin is the only one who constantly criticizes the Russian government. Sport is an important part of the image of the Russian president and thus part of the propaganda.

“To be popular, Putin reflects a self-image as an athlete. He practices judo, skis and skates: he wants to be considered a macho man, ”Malamud describes.

Malamud also points out that Putin has passionate followers who do not accept criticism of his leader. Athletes are also expected to support the government.

“In Russia, sport is an extension of foreign policy,” Malamud notes.