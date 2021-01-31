Hockey NHL number one star Connor McDavid mastered the dazzling hit: slid past all opponents and raised the puck to the top corner

McDavid also settled the match against Toronto with his extra time goal.

Edmonton Oilersin Connor McDavidia is considered the best hockey player of the moment, and Saturday’s round saw again a sample of why many are leaning towards this position.

McDavid scored 2 + 1 when Toronto crashed after overtime. Especially the 3-1 hit with a superiority was McDavid at its best.

He got the puck in his own defensive area From Tyson Barrie, overtook the top haircut in the center circle, added even more speed, and slid past three Toronto players before lifting the puck to the top corner past the powerless Frederik Andersenin.

And, of course, McDavid settled the match with his extra time goal.

McDavid has scored 7 + 10 in ten matches and leads the NHL points exchange with two points before his chain mate Leon Draisaitlia.

The number one Finn is the Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen at powers 7 + 2.