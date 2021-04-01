Hockey NHL gentleman star Nathan MacKinnon was fined 5,000 bucks

NHL Hockey League Colorado Avalanche Star Center Nathan MacKinnonin the shooting in the match against Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night eventually cost him $ 5,000, announced too Thursday.
Arizonan Conor Garland and MacKinnon fought at the end of the third set, and in the throes of battle, a helmet flew from Garland on the ice.
A moment later, MacKinnon threw it towards Garland, hitting this head. The jury punished with a conduct penalty and the league with a maximum fine.
MacKinnon was selected at the end of last season as the gentleman of the NHL, the winner of the Lady Byng Trophy.
In addition to high-quality game performances, gentlemanly behavior and a good sportsmanship are required to win the Byng Trophy.
MacKinnon, who was fifth with 93 points on the league’s points exchange, sat for just 12 minutes of cooling last season.
