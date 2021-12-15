Hockey NHL club in Calgary Flames 16 people under coronation, including head coach

The NHL has canceled three Calgary Flames matches this week due to measures taken by the coronavirus.

15.12. 19:55

NHL Society The Calgary Flames are in coronation. Flames said on Wednesday that a total of 16 club workers have been subjected to coronavirus measures. There is also a head coach among them Darryl Sutter.

Seven new players from the Flames team were hit by NHL corona measures on Wednesday. In addition to Sutter, there are also assistant coaches in the isolation Kirk Muller and Ryan Huska as well as seven other staff members.

Due to the corona protocol, the isolates are from the players Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom and Tyler Pitlick.

In addition to them, the isolation was already in the past Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane, Sean Monahan, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Christopher Tanev and Nikita Zadorov.

The NHL canceled three Flames matches this week.