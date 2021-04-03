Hockey New Jersey loses overtime to Washington in a scant game – Kuokkanen and Vatanen missed points

Washington won New Jersey for the seventh time this season.

Hockey In the NHL, the New Jersey Devils lost to their home captain for the Washington Capitals by 1-2 goals. Washington has now won New Jersey for the seventh time this season, it is reported On the NHL website.

The match was only settled in overtime and just over 20 seconds before the overtime ended.

An impressive solution goal was scored Dmitri Orlov, who stole the puck from the New Jersey attack and carried the puck through the trough into the opponent’s net without assistance.

In the actual playing time, both teams succeeded in their only goals during the second set. The Finns of New Jersey could not shine in a scanty match and were left without power points.

Janne Kuokkanen failed in his paint attempts and in the final seconds of the first and third installments. Defender Sami Vatanen in turn, got into the refrigerator from a high racket at the start of the second batch.

The Winnipeg Jets also lost 1-2 in their home bowl against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto only took the win in the winning shot contest.

Also in this match, the teams ’only goals of the actual playing time were scored in the second round. Finnish players were not seen on the ice at all.