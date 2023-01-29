Just before Jip Janssen takes a penalty corner in the bronze medal game against Australia, trailing 1-0 in the third quarter, national coach Jeroen Delmée runs past the boarding at a trot. At the edge of the field he calls the defender to him. Less than a minute later, the equalizer is scored, Janssen’s effort goes into the goal via one foot of the spur. After that, the Dutch hockey players are loose and take third place at the World Cup with a 3-1 victory.

What did the penalty corner shooter need to hear at that crucial moment? Delmée shrugs his shoulders after the consolation final. “I had some technical information: how do the opponents catch up, what do they usually do at a penalty corner. They are tips that may come in handy, but ultimately the player decides. And a corner that can fall – or not.”

Collecting information about the opponents, but also about his own team; for Delmée, the tournament in India was one of a kind fact finding mission. For the new Dutch national team he has put together, the first major tournament was a test to see whether it can measure up to the top countries with a view to the Summer Games in Paris in 2024. An Olympic medal is the goal of the KNHB hockey association and the national coach. Delmée had not expected a year ago that this intermediate tournament would end on the podium. “It appears that this team has developed quickly. We have played good games before, but a tournament at this level is something completely different. Crazy things can happen, the pressure plays a part.”

Physical development

You only learn ‘tournament hockey’ in practice, says Delmée, which is why this World Cup was so important. For example, all matches, including the easily won group matches, turned out to be “tougher than any international match we had played before” for his players. The Dutch hockey players will have to develop further physically. “It can be fitter, the technical skills can be better and so can the tactical decisions in the field,” Delmée sums up.

Tactical decisions were made especially difficult under pressure, an aspect that specifically plays a role at the highest global level. In the semi-final lost after shoot-outs, the Netherlands proved unable to withstand the pressure from Belgium. A team with more experience would have handled this differently, says Delmée. “And under different circumstances we have previously won against the Belgians with shoot-outs.” Training in this specialty must also continue.

Given the course of the tournament, Belgium was the best for the Dutch hockey players test case. The fact that they were not played off the mat against the seasoned Olympic champions confirmed to the coaching staff that the game in the quarterfinals and group phase had not been distorted by the moderate opposition.

That is also why the game for the bronze against Australia had to be won. Without a podium finish, the disappointment of the lost semi-final would linger much longer, says Delmée. On Sunday, his players showed for the second time that they can compete with a strong opponent. On a mental level, because Australia was the only opponent to open the score against the Netherlands at this World Cup. In contrast to the game against Belgium, the Dutch managed to gradually improve this time, says Delmée. “This game was all about who wanted to go the hardest. I already saw in the preparation that the boys were doing well.”

25 percent more

Delmée is certainly not afraid that this surprising success at the World Cup will lead to self-satisfaction. “No, then you don’t know me yet.” He laughs at it. “The technical staff is now taking a two-week vacation, after which we will start our analyzes again. That list of points for improvement will only get longer.”

The final between Belgium and Germany has yet to be played at that time. The Netherlands did not play against the Germans in India, an extra reason that Delmée would have liked to play for the world title on this Sunday. “Also because I think their style of play would have suited us well.”

After six World Cup matches, Delmée knows what to look for for the Paris Olympics. “An additional 25 percent is needed to be able to compete with the top players on the aforementioned factors. But these guys can all learn.” He puts his hands on his sides. “Well okay, 25 percent might be a bit exaggerated. But it will be a sophisticated and tightly planned program that we will follow towards Paris.”

Final Germany takes title

The German field hockey players have won the world title for the third time in India. The team defeated outgoing champion Belgium in the final after shoot-outs. The score after regular time was 3-3. Just like in the 4-3 semi-final win against Australia, Germany made up a 2-0 deficit against Belgium. Germany previously became world champion in 2002 and 2006.