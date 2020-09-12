No Result
Hockey Nathan MacKinnon voted NHL gentleman, Teuvo Teräväinen Fifth and final yr's winner Aleksander Barkov ninth

September 12, 2020
4 Finnish gamers acquired factors within the puck journalists’ vote.

Colorado Avalanche essential middle Nathan MacKinnon was chosen because the NHL gentleman, the winner of the Woman Byng Trophy, on their website. 4 Finnish gamers, together with Carolina, acquired factors within the puck journalists’ vote Teuvo Teräväinen reached the very best, or fifth.

Along with high-quality recreation performances, gentlemanly habits and sportsmanship are required to win the Byng Trophy. MacKinnon, who was fifth with 93 factors on the league’s factors trade, sat for less than 12 minutes of cooling through the season.

“I respect my opponents. I don’t need to play soiled, ”MacKinnon, who scored 984 factors and sixty fourth within the vote, described himself.

Sharp bought 322 factors and 6 first locations. She received the Woman Byng Award final season in Florida Alexander Barkov was ninth (three first locations), Dallas Miro Heiskanen thirteenth (1st place) and Dallas Esa Lindell thirty second (one second place).

