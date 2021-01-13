Hockey MTV: The puck league is played to the end even without spectators

According to the chairman of the league Heikki Hiltunen, suspending the season would lead to the bankruptcies of some clubs.

Hockey the domestic League is currently playing without an audience due to interest rate restrictions. MTV’s according to the season will be played until the end, even if the audience does not get to the stands at any point.

“We play to the fullest according to the program, whether it’s the audience or not. Interrupting the season would be the worst and most expensive option, ”the chairman of the League Heikki Hiltunen notes MTV.

According to Hiltunen, suspending the season would lead to the bankruptcies of some clubs. By playing, the co-operation agreements are preserved and so are the plush TV revenues of the League.

However, Hiltunen hopes that at some point through the audience the audience could be taken as much as in the autumn.