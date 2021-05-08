Hockey More than a hundred-year-old tradition breaks – Montreal Canadiens play without Quebec-born player

The most successful team in NHL history finds themselves in a historic situation when Phillip Danault is injured.

Hockey League The more than 100-year-old tradition of the Montreal Canadiens, one of the most legendary teams in the NHL, will be broken on Sunday morning Finnish time.

Founded in 1909 and winning the Stanley Cup 24 times, the Canadiens will play against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the time with no Quebec players at all.

The match is unique in the entire Canadiens club history, Le Journal de Montréal says on the basis of its report.

Until now, the Canadiens have always had at least one player born in the province of Quebec.

The magazine ended up investigating the fate of Canadiens Quebec players who are familiar with sports statistics. Stéphane Labergen Friday Twitter message after.

Canadiens gets into the trough without a Quebec player because Phillip Danault, 28, is injured.

Company informed Danault’s upper body injury and future absence on Saturday at Finnish time on its website.

Danault and Jonathan Drouin, 26, are the only Quebec players to play regularly for the Canadiens this season. Drouin is also on the sidelines due to injury.

Le Journal de Montréal says he plays for the club’s AHL farm team at Laval Rocket Alex Belzilen the Canadiens ’only chance to get a Quebec player into their lineup.

The alternative is not very likely, as 29-year-old Belzile has not played a single match in the NHL this season. Belzile has been in the lineup in six NHL playoffs during his career.