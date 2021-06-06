Hockey More than 7,000 corona tests have been performed at the World Hockey Championships – no corona infections

Every person leaving the bubble is also tested before the trip home.

International Hockey Association (IIHF) informed on the corona tests conducted during the World Cup on Sunday and their results.

So far, more than 7,000 corona tests have been performed at the Games, and no coronavirus infection has been found in them.

The IIHF said that everyone leaving the bubble will also be tested before the trip home, so the number of tests will increase even more.

Four more teams will play in the World Cup closing weekend. Finland and Canada will meet in Sunday’s final. The United States and Germany will play bronze before that.

Corona tests have been an integral part of the daily lives of national teams during bubble life.

“I can’t say exactly how many times team members have been tested inside the bubble since the start of quarantine, but on top of that, that total number seems to go,” said the hockey association’s CEO Matti Nurminen on Sunday in an HS interview.