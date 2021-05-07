Hockey More than 20 Finns continue the Stanley cup dream Yacht in the playoffs: World Championship aid to the Lions is behind many bends

For example, the contract between Patrik Laine and Miro Heiskanen is coming to an end this season, so there is hardly a chance for a World Cup trip.

Hockey The NHL Regular Season is coming to a close. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only 56 rounds of the regular season will be played this season, with the final game marked for play on May 19th.

The last three rounds will only feature games between Vancouver and Calgary. These games were postponed when Vancouver was quarantined due to a coronavirus in the middle of the season. Neither team has a chance to get into the playoffs. These games will be preceded by a meeting between Vancouver and Edmonton, which secured the playoffs, on Saturday, May 15th. The other teams will finish their regular season earlier next week.

So far, the NHL has not announced plans to start the playoffs or whether other blocks will start their playoffs earlier than the Canadian block. The first two rounds of the playoffs are played inside the blocks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A record number of Finns have played in the NHL this season: 46 players have been cool in the pitch, and 13 players have entered the field as goalkeepers. A total of 59 players, of whom Mikko Koivu, who played in Columbus at the beginning of the season, have already finished his career. A little over twenty Finns have played in the teams that continue in the permanent role.

Let’s get started Continuing in the Stanley Cup yacht. In the central division, the Finns of Carolina are going to chase the success of the playoffs. Attackers Teuvo Teräväinen and Sebastian Aho mixed Jani Hakanpää will most likely get to start the championship hunt as block winners.

The second and third in the block are the Florida teams Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay is only represented by a deputy guard Christopher Gibson, who has played two regular season games. Florida, on the other hand, is a strong Finnish team. The standard lineup includes a defender Markus Nutivaara as well as attackers Alexander Barkov, Juho Lammikko and Eetu Luostarinen. Striker Aleksi Heponiemi has been able to play seven matches.

Two teams with a bunch of Finns are fighting for the last playoff division in the Central Division.

The stronger ones are Nashville Predators, whose goal is largely guarded Hair Saros and Pekka Rinne. Also Kasimir to Kaskisuo has found one game to combat. The field players in Nashville are attacking Mikael Granlund, Eeli Tolvanen and Erik Haula.

If Nashville holds its ground, the season will end with the Dallas Finnish Five. Defenders will play in last season’s finalist ranks Sami Vatanen, Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell as well as attackers Roope Hintz and Joel Kiviranta.

In the west the division will also have one playoff team open on Friday. The championship yacht will continue in Vegas, Colorado and Minnesota. There are no Finns in Vegas at all. With a Minnesota finish Kaapo Kähkönen has been held responsible for 22 matches. Colorado are attacking Joonas Donskoi and Mikko Rantanen.

In last place is the St. Louis Blues, which only Los Angeles can theoretically overtake. St. Louis defender Niko Mikkola has played part of the matches and Ville Husso has assumed responsibility for the goal in 15 games. Los Angeles defender Olli Määttä play regularly and Rasmus Kupari got to try a few games.

In the east in the division, the playoff teams are already confident. Continue through Pittsburgh, Washingon, Boston and NY Islanders.

A defender plays in Pittsburgh Juuso Riikola and the attacker Kasperi Kapanen. In Boston, the goal is guarded Tuukka Rask and Urho Vaakanainen has played eight games. NY Islanders is represented by a veteran striker Leo Komarov, and Washington is one of the teams without Finns.

In Canada in the Northern Division to be played, Toronto, Edmonton and Winnipeg will continue through, and Montreal will continue to be threatened only by the last lossless season of Vancouver in the block.

There are Finns in Toronto Wine Vehviläinen, whose only NHL game is from Columbus before trading. Edmonton is represented by a goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen and the attacker Jesse Puljujärvi. Defenders in Winnipeg Sami Niku and Ville Heinola as well as the attacker Kristian Vesalainen have played small roles. Montreal defender Otto Leskinen has been able to play one game, the attackers Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Artturi Lehkonen and Joel Armia are permanently in the lineup.

Jesse Puljujärvi struggles with a puck in the spring in an Edmonton shirt in the playoffs.­

What about Lions ’chances for NHL help at the World Cup? If the most likely of the uncertain teams continue, 35 Finns will continue to the playoffs and 23 will not. Falling players have five goalkeepers, ten defenders and nine strikers.

Head coach of the national team Jukka Jalonen reported in April that no one might get anyone from the NHL. As the players have a five-day quarantine upon arrival in Latvia, it is unlikely that Finns who fall into the playoffs will get to Latvia.

Falling goalkeepers from Columbus Joonas Korpisalon the season ended with an injury and he has no help for the Lion. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen left the game about a week ago after injuring his knee. According to Buffalo, Luukkonen will not play in the NHL this season, so the season will hardly continue in Leion either.

Of the other two in Arizona Antti Raannan the contract expires, so the race trip would be a surprise. In the World Cup in Chicago Kevin Lankinen the contract continues and the season ends. Lankinen, who has made a breakthrough in the NHL, is the most likely NHL help, but will preparing for the next NHL season take the win? Lankinen is still playing with a small deal, but next year the screens should hit the counter, grabbing a fair amount of dollars.

Releasing defenders who played permanent roles in Buffalo Henri Jokiharju, Calgaryn Juuso Välimäki and Dallas Miro Heiskasella expiring income agreements. Hardly anyone is leaving for Riga to risk the next contract with injury. Of those in a smaller role, the situation is the same for Olli Juolevi.

From the young card Tarmo Reunasen the contract continues, but the season has passed mainly in the AHL, where his team Hartford is heading towards the playoffs.

There is an experienced five left who will also be fighting for seats to the upcoming Olympic team. Sami Vatasella below are a few broken seasons. Rasmus Ristolainen fell ill during the season with a totally consuming coronavirus and has not gone to World Cup tournaments in previous years. Carrying gigantic underpower responsibility in Dallas Esa Lindell would be a lottery win for the Lions.

With Mikko Lehtonen the contract ends and below is the long season he started in the ranks of the Jokers. Of course, additional screenings for the Olympics could be provided at the World Championships. Olli Määtä’s contract continues and games have only been accumulated from the NHL trough. But does the body still need healing in the wake of an injury that forced a flute break in March?

About the attackers the most famous Finn to finish his season in the regular season is Patrik Laine. It is still not worth waiting for an attacker at the World Cup. The contract expires this season and contract negotiations are ahead, which could become lengthy.

The hard curve is also represented by Dallas Roope Hintz, whose team therefore still has a thin drop seam. Hintz has played 40 matches at a point-per-game pace, but has had to miss games due to injuries. After the season, it’s time to take care of the injuries.

Another Dallas striker Joel Kiviranta got back into the games after an injury in late April. The contract is coming to an end, so the World Cup is likely to be missed by the champions of the last games. The contract is also broken after the New Jersey Devils played a great season Janne Kuokkanen.

Antti Suomelan and Rasmus Kuparin the season continues on the AHL side for so long that there is no time to provide EHT displays. No direct venue with their status is promised. Trouper Valtteri Filppula The World Cup venue would be a surprise. His career is already on the downward side of the NHL, and Filppula has occasionally not fit into Detroit’s lineup in the NHL.

The most potential the attacker duo thus remains Buffalo Arttu Ruotsalainen and the New York Rangers Kaapo Kakko.

Of these, the Swede has played for a long season after forging 16 League hits in Ilves’ shirt before leaving for North America. The Swede sparked interest in the Games In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat in April. The Swede is able to play in the middle and on the sidelines. The NHL has scored five goals in 16 matches.

In April, Arttu Ruotsalainen hinted at his interest in the World Cup.­

Rangers ’second reservation is subject to high expectations in the company, and the decision is guided by what the organization desires. Kakko only started the games in the NHL, so the season has not been very long. Additional games could be welcome for the young man. A place on the race team would be possible directly from the World Cup two years ago without EHT games.

This year, 25 field players may be nominated for the World Cup instead of the normal 22. The World Championships will start in Riga, Latvia on May 21. The Czech EHT will be played before the World Cup on 13-16. May.