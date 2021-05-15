Hockey More information about Roope Hintz’s injury – “We have no idea how he played until the end of the season”

Roope Hintz fought through the NHL season despite a painful injury, but the World Cup will be missed due to surgery.

Dallas Stars Finnish striker Roope Hintz played the best NHL season of his career despite not being in full play condition at all during the entire season.

When the Dallas games ended in the regular season, more information was also found out about the ailments of the 24-year-old Ilves breeder.

Stars Sports Director Jim Nill told Dallas Morning News that Hintz had been tormented by a so-called avulsion fracture in which a piece of bone that had served as an attachment point for his left hip approximation muscle had become detached from the front of the hip bone.

“We have no idea how he played until the end of the season,” he marveled Bardown site in the headline of their own news.

Hintz misses the World Cup starting next week as expected and goes into surgery.

According to Dallas Stars, Hintz’s recovery is expected to take three to four months. He is expected to be fit to play as training camps begin next fall.

From his disability despite Hintz playing the best season of his career and scoring 43 power points in 41 matches.

The male work is also noticed by the NHL, which nominated Hintz for the Bill Masterton Award. The prize is awarded annually to the player who best demonstrates perseverance and dedication to hockey.

The Finns have won the award before Saku Koivu in 2002 and Teemu Selänne four years later. This year, in addition to Hintz, the candidate is the Finnish goalkeeper of Nashville Predators Pekka Rinne.