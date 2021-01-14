Hockey Montreal’s Finnish players were left without power points, Mikko Lehtonen, who left the Jokers, has not yet been able to open up to the NHL sky

Toronto won Montreal after overtime.

Hockey In the second game of the NHL season tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens after a 5-4 extra time. Finnish players in Montreal Joel Armia, Artturi Lehkonen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi did not get points.

Defender of the Joker NHL club Toronto Maple Leafs Mikko Lehtonen did not open through Leafs in No. 1. The 2019 World Championship pack is in Toronto’s five-player reserve group, or “Taxi squad,” the Capfriendly site said earlier.

The Taxi team has 4-6 players and enables clubs to react quickly to possible coronavirus and other absence problems when needed.

In the third match of the evening, Tampa Bay Lightning knocked out the Chicago Blackhawks with a one-sided 5-1 draw. Tampa Bay took the lead with three goals already in the first set, and Blackhawks ’only goal only accumulated in the third set.

League in the first match then in March, the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a clear 6-3.

There was no Finnish representation on the field in the opening game. Skating in the ranks of Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen was out of the ice. Kapanen was not involved when the club started its training camp on Monday because Kapanen’s official entry matters were not in order and he didn’t get to Pittsburgh on time.