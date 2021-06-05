Hockey Montreal took the second victory from Winnipeg, Mikko Rantanen scored again

Las Vegas surprised Colorado with goals from Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty at the end of the third set.

Hockey In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens already took a second win over the Winnipeg Jets in the second round of the playoffs.

One goal was enough to secure Montreal’s victory, which Tyler Toffoli hit early in the second round. The goal that led to a 1–0 victory was being scored by a Finnish striker Artturi Lehkonen.

Winnipeg, who was left at zero, sought the goal somewhat more vigorously. The team scored 30 times, Montreal 24.

Montreal goalkeeper Carey Price got to celebrate zero games after 30 fights. It was Price’s eighth draw in the NHL playoffs, says NHL’s information department On Twitter. This season is for 33-year-old Price 14 in the ranks of Montreal.

The victory was already the Fifth Tube for the Canadiens. Before the second playoff round, the team surprised by knocking out their pre-favorite Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal now leads the playoffs with a 2-0 victory. Four wins are needed for the sequel.

Read more: Mikko Rantanen was allowed to take it quickly by the referee, much to the dismay of the goalkeeper who wasn’t prepared.

Read more: Mikko Rantanen’s filming fine was lifted: “I called the guy who leads that gang”

Las Vegas narrowed the Colorado lead to 2-1 with a 3–2 win in the second round of the NHL Hockey League playoffs.

Colorado Finnish striker Mikko Rantanen took the Avalanche match 2-1 lead in the third game at the start of the third set, but Vegas turned the fight to the advantage with two quick goals towards the end of the final round.

Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored decisive goals for Las Vegas in 45 seconds with less than six minutes left in game time.

Rantanen has succeeded in scoring in four consecutive playoffs. Rantanen has 4 + 7 = 11 power points out of seven Colorado playoff games.

Tampa Bay is at the top of the playoffs Nikita Kutsherov, who has scored 14 power points from three goals and 11 assists in nine matches.

Colorado is at the top of the playoffs with eight hits Nathan MacKinnon. Carolina Sebastian Aho, as well as Tampa Bay Brayden Point and Alex Killorn have succeeded in scoring six times.