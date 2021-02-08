No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Montreal striker Armia returned to practice – a concussion kept on the sidelines for the past few weeks

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 8, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Army has been out of games for seven games.

January Finnish striker who was on the sidelines of NHL hockey games after his game on the 21st Joel Armia returned Monday on practice ice, told his club the Montreal Canadiens.

On January 21, the Army scored as many as four power points with two goals and two assists against Vancouver, and the match was also the 300th of his NHL career. However, the party game got a nasty end when the Vancouver defender Tyler Myers tackled him ugly a couple of minutes before the end of the match. The Canadiens said the Army had a concussion after the game.

The Army has been out of games for seven games. The Canadiens will play their next match on Thursday night Finnish time when they face Toronto.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.