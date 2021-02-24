Hockey Montreal fired head coach Claude Julien, Finnish players get a new command

Montreal Head coach of the Canadiens Claude Julien has been fired by the hockey league in the NHL, news agency Reuters reported. In Montreal, the doors went a little fairer at once, as did the second coach Kirk Muller went to the exchange.

The Canadiens have won nine of their 18 matches and are fourth in the Northern Division of the Kandan teams. Montreal lost five of their last six matches before Julien was allowed to leave.

Dominique Ducharme has been appointed interim coach. Ducharme, 47, has been with the Canadiens since April 2018, when before that he earned spurs for ten years in the Quebec Premier League.

I follow sports director or GM Marc Bergevin traditionally thanked Julien and Muller for their services, which had lasted five years.

“I have great respect for these gentlemen and I value them highly,” Bergevin said.

“We see Dominique Ducharmen as a very promising coach who brings new life and new energy to our team.”

Montreal is a very strong Finnish team when Joel Armia, Artturi Lehkonen and considered a great promise Jesperi Kotkaniemi playing there. Kotkaniemi is a reservation for the first round of Montreal.

Julien, 60 began his coaching career in Montreal in the 2002-2003 season, but coached in the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins before returning to a familiar club. Now he was left without a job.

In particular, Julien’s episode in Boston was successful when he took the club as the winner of the Stanley Cup 2010-2011.