Komarov’s New York Islanders were steamed in a away game in Boston.

Hockey In the NHL, the host team, the Montreal Canadiens, have defeated the Calgary Flames in a 2-1 win where the Finnish striker Joel Armia acquired a point of entry at the end of the third installment of the Canadian Tyler Toffolin crucial goal.

Toffoli also scored the opening goal of the match. The only goal scorer for Calgary was the Swedish reinforcement Elias Lindholm.

Armia managed to shoot one goal once and tackle three times. The other Finns of the match did not reach the points. On the ice were Army teammates Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Artturi Lehkonen as well as the Calgary side Juuso Välimäki. Välimäki received two minutes of penalty for being caught at the start of the second set.

Montreal and Calgary hold the fourth and fifth places in the middle of the Northern Division with 47 and 41 points, respectively. In the overall league, Montreal is ranked 16th and Calgary is ranked 22nd.

Further south Boston Bruins chased away New York Islanders in a unilateral 3-0 knockout, where the only Finn to play on the New York side of the ice Leo Komarov missed points.

Boston beat the puck to the finish line at a steady pace during the match in each set. The scorers were Canadians Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar as well as a Czech David Pastrnak.

The New York Islanders are still in second place in the Eastern Division with 58 points, with Boston holding fourth place with 52 points. Throughout the league, the teams are ranked 8th and 12th.

Elsewhere, Minnesota Wild knocked down San Jose Sharks 3–2. He was the only Finn in the match to have been a goalkeeper Kaapo Kähkönenwho couldn’t show their skills.