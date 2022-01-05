Hockey Monastery and Lundell as part of Florida’s paint festival, Korpisalo, who returned to Columbus’ goal, suffered a bitter defeat

The Finns scored points in several games.

Florida Panthers grabbed his fourth consecutive victory in the hockey NHL as the team defeated the Calgary Flames in their home scores 6-2.

The Finnish strikers were also able to enjoy the goal celebration Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundellwho fed the paint to the man.

The monastery fed the second goal of the only goal he hit into the net Ryan Lomberg. Lundell, on the other hand, managed to score the sixth goal in the second half of the match. The goal was scored by a Swede Lucas Carlsson.

The team’s third Finnish reinforcement Alexander Barkov could not reach power points.

Columbus Blue Jackets in turn, suffered a bitter defeat as a guest Tampa Bay Lightning took the win on a score of 7-2. Lightning broke their three-loss pipe with a win.

Columbus had a Finnish goalkeeper throughout the match Joonas Korpisalo, who already scored the puck three times in the first set. The match was Korpisalo’s first since mid-December. He escaped the league’s corona protocol on Friday.

Columbus Finnish striker Patrik Laine did not reach power points.

Also The Boston Bruins were able to enjoy a home win when the team beat the New Jersey Devils 5–3. For Boston, too, the victory was third in the tube, and with their victory, the team cut off the winning streak in New Jersey.

Boston opened their goal accounts right at the start of the first set, but in the second set, New Jersey rose to the levels twice. The game was still 3–3 with more than five minutes left in the match and Boston scored the final decisive goals.

Boston striker Erik Haula scored an important 4–3 lead in the third set. New Jersey Janne Kuokkanen was ineffective.

The Winnipeg Jets won the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 in the away innings. Winnipeg Finnish striker Kristian Vesalainen scored from the first goal of the game.

The Colorado Avalanche also won a 4-3 away overtime in the Chicago Blackhawks overtime. Chicago Henrik Borgström as well as Colorado Mikko Rantanen did not receive power points.