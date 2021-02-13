Hockey Miro Väänänen’s goal cut Tappara’s winning streak: HIFK scored three points from Tampere

HIFK rose to the finish line with Tappara.

Tappara – HIFK 2-3

Helsinki IFK managed to cut Tappara’s nine-match winning streak in the Ice Hockey League match in Tampere. HIFK won Saturday night’s struggle with goals 1-2.

HIFK’s winning goal in the match was overwhelmed by a central striker Miro Väänänen.

In the first in installments Tapparan Santtu Kinnunen took the lead with a shot from the blue line. HIFK’s Henrik Borgström leveled three minutes before the opening round decision. Borgström caught a loose puck in front of Tappara’s goal and certainly scored his eighth goal of the season.

In the second installment, Tappara took the lead with a quick attack. The hit was completed by a member of the youth World Cup team Kasper Simontaivalwho got hit Frans Tuohimaan after fighting a loose disc near the finish.

HIFK’s handicap came right at the beginning of the third installment. Ville Varakas put the blue arrow on the goalie, where Sebastian Dyk directed the puck to the net. For the first time, HIFK took the lead with superiority before the middle of the set, when Miro Väänänen was able to shoot the puck between the b-points into the top corner of Tappara’s goal.

The goal was enough to win. Tappara applied for a handicap at the end without a goalkeeper, but without a result.

Poleaxe has become the league ‘s toughest team this year. The previous defeat of the people of Tampere before Saturday came on January 9 against the Jukuri. After that, there were already nine consecutive wins in size, of which the team lost only two points in overtime games.

A hard job awaits HIFK next week. The team plays four matches. First on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a one-day break on Friday and Saturday.

In the home trough, HIFK only plays against Saipa on Tuesday. After that, it is the turn of the away games against Kouvola Kookoo, Lahti Pelicans and Jyväskylä Jyp.