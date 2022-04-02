Hockey Miro Karjalainen tackled himself in the shower, the HIFK coach acknowledged the media game TPS tried cold and cold

HIFK coach Samuel Tilkanen did not want to resort to the media game, even though his team suffered two outings.

HIFK: n and TPS ‘s fourth semi – final match was allowed to await a tremendous carnival when two traditional clubs met on a warm Saturday.

The hall was full and the vocal lips of the fans tuned to the extreme. However, the spectators did not even have time to sit still when the game was already 0-1 for the guests.

12 minutes later, the game was already 0-4, and the atmosphere went into it. Pained through the playoffs Niilo Halonen had to be replaced by HIFK.

HIFK showed resilience by pulling up to the end of the goal in the final round, and after a blank solution, the game ended with Huimin’s score 5-7.

Hot emotions in the trough and in the auditorium were raised by the exits received by HIFK. Jordan Schmaltz flew into the shower on the snooze, and Miro Karjalainen was driven out after his tackling Jonne Tammelan violently against the put.

Tammela was in a special position at the end of the trough as she moved the puck back between her legs. At the same time, the TPS striker jumped into the air in question, and the Karelian rivet shook him in the head area.

The Karelian quickly changed from a hero – if not a villain – to a warrior of misfortune. After the extra time goal of the last home match, he was unable to help HIFK in the closing moments. The defense came to the rescue.

The match saw a lot of other bumps and bumps with which the jury got to be awake. TPS coach Jussi Ahokas accused HIFK of filming in the previous match, but an official brother Samuel Tilkanen did not want to resort to such a media game at the time of the defeat.

“He blames if he blames. Everyone has their own means, ”the HIFK coach acknowledged.

Roope Taponen was one of the most watched players of the evening when he skated Niilo Halonen between HIFK poles. The jump from Mestis to the playoffs was felt in the young man’s main booth.

“It might be a little more exciting than usual, but I enjoy every second,” Taponen said.

“I haven’t played in a while, so it was a little hard to get started. In that second goal, I missed a bit. It was a small mistake and it could have been taken away, but sometimes it happens. ”

Taposella it was a long time to leave Kiekko-Espoo just before the playoffs. However, it was not necessary to think twice about responding to HIFK’s invitation.

“This is where I want to be and I still belong to this team. I’m excited to be a part of this story. ”

Halonen heard ruthless psychics from TPS fans during the evening. Taponen is already looking forward to the reception in Turku.

“It’s nice, it ignites more. Let’s see what comes out of there. ”

HIFK: n the women’s team advanced to the Women’s League semi-finals on Saturday afternoon. HIFK knocked out HPK in Hämeenlinna with goals 1–3 and won the semi-finals 3–1. The goals of the decisive match were answered by Athens Locatelli, Matilda Nilsson and Michaela Pejzlova.

The opponent of the Helsinki semi-finals is Kärpät, who washed Kuortane 3–0 in the first round.