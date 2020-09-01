Hockey Miro Heiskanen played for more than 42 minutes and got into NHL history books

Colorado rotted five goals against Dallas in the first set and stretched the series with a 6-3 win.

Hockey In the NHL, the playoffs were interrupted in the encounter between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas led the series 3-1, but already at the beginning of the fifth encounter it was noticed that the opponent would get new power.

Avalanche already scored five goals in the first set, the last one scored Mikko Rantanen. He also scored his team’s second goal.

Dallas goalkeeper Ben Bishop changed at a rapid pace Anton Hudobin after Colorado had scored four goals in just over 13 minutes. Bishop had time to fight 15 times.

In the second installment, Dallas scored two narrowing goals, one of which was scored Miro Heiskanen Roope Hintzin from the input. After the second installment, the situation was 6–2 for Colorado.

In the third set, Dallas scored one narrowing goal when Jamie Benn embellished the readings. Heiskanen scored from the penalty spot.

The entry point elevated him to the top of the NHL all-time list after playing in Calgary. Paul Reinhartin with when the meter is the entry points of defenders under the age of 22 in the playoffs.

The 21-year-old Finnish defender has been a sensation in the playoffs. He has a whopping power of 4 + 14 in 14 games in size, qualifying for a third place in the points exchange.

However, the most incomprehensible thing about the fifth match of the Colorado series was Heiskanen’s playing time. He was on the ice for as many as 42 minutes and 49 seconds, with a lead time of 20.44. Although most of the teammates stayed frost in the plus-minus statistics, Heiskanen had 0 in the statistics. The reading for the entire playoffs is +2.

In the eastern block The Boston Bruins fought seriously in an attempt to block Tampa Bay Lightning’s entry to the group finals. The East Group teams faced a fifth round of the playoffs, and Tampa Bay was one win away from the standings.

After an undefeated first set, both teams scored one goal in both the second and third sets. David Krejcin a 2-2 draw in the last minutes gave Boston one more chance as the game moved on to extra time.

Tampa Bayn Victor Hedman succeeded in scoring in the second overtime and solved the game for his team with a score of 3–2. Lightning finally cleared the entire set of matches with numbers 4-1 and sent the Bruins on vacation.

Boston, number one in the regular season, scorned as a goalkeeper for Tampa Bay Andrei Vasilevski repulsed throughout the game 45 times. Boston Jaroslav Halakin per goal was fired a total of 35 times. There were 32 denials.

Tampa Bay star striker Nikita Kutsherov injured at the end of the first installment after Boston Zdeno Charan the racket seemed to hit him in the face. Kutsherov was no longer able to play even though he still tried to return to the ice.