Leo Komarov scored in the fierce 8-4 goal storm in New York and Washington.

Hockey In the NHL, the Finns scored when the Visiting Dallas Stars knocked down Nashville Predators 4-1. Esa Lindell scored the opening goal of the match for Dallas in the third minute of the game and Miro Heiskanen the last goal to the empty net in the third round in the 18th minute.

Team-mate Roope Hintz grabbed the feed point in the second batch. Lindell also got two ice minutes from the crank in the first installment. Nashville goal guard Hair Saros, who blocked 27 shots out of 30.

Points were missed in Nashville Mikko Granlund, Erik Haula and Eeli Tolvanen.

Elsewhere in the encounter between the two major cities on the east coast, points were forged like in basketball as a whole, as the host team, the New York Islanders, won the Washington Capitals astronomical reading 8–4.

A Finn skating in the New York troops in a storm Leo Komarov got points after assisting Jordan Eberlen goals in the early meters of the match. The superstar of the match was a Canadian player Mathew Barzal, who made a hat trick and grabbed two more entry points on top.

In the match between the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens, which ended 1 to 4 goals, the winning away team in the Montreal shirt plays Artturi Lehkonen grabbed a point Paul Byronin paint in the second installment.

Others The meals of the Finns on the ice in the matches of the day remained lean. The Columbus Blue Jackets striker, among others, missed points Patrik Laine. Tampa Bay Lightning beat Columbus 3–2.

Laine is in the toughest place in her NHL career. In the March 14 match, he scored only 1 + 3 points and has now been left without power points for four consecutive matches. Laine had just under 20 minutes of playing time this time, when last time against Tampa Bay, playing time fell to just over 13 minutes.

The Finns also missed points in the extra time between Buffalo Sabers and the New York Rangers in a 2–3 match. Defenders played in Buffalo shirts Henri Jokiharju and Rasmus Ristolainen, Rangers ranks striker Kaapo Kakko.

The points were also not scored for the Finns after the Florida Panthers won the Detroit Red Wings after the extra time 3–2. Florida troops puck Juho Lammikko, Eetu Luostarinen mixed Markus Nutivaara, whose game minutes were less than ten. Captain of Florida Alexander Barkov was still absent due to a lower body injury.

Chicago The Blackhawks suffered a home field loss against visiting Carolina Hurricanes with goals 3-4. Guarded by Chicago paint Kevin Lankinen blocked 27 shots out of 31, but the discs that went through were enough to sink Chicago.

In the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins 1–4 match, there were no Finns on the ice, as the Boston Tuukka Rask as well as Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen were both absent due to injuries.