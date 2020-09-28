Hockey Miro Heiskanen, 21, collects tremendous praise in the NHL – only the biggest legends of the sport are suitable for comparison: “Wow, that young man can fly”

21-year-old Miro Heiskanen has risen to become one of the NHL’s front-line defenders during the Stanley Cup, played in exceptional circumstances. And it’s not even a surprise.

Edmonton.

Dallas Stars ’65-year-old, all-seeing head coach Rick Bowness sat in a media exam after the Stanley Cup final began in Edmonton.

“What does Miro Heiskanen mean for the Dallas hockey team?”, Helsingin Sanomat asked.

And the man who coached the most matches in the NHL’s more than a hundred-year history answered in one word – without hesitation for a moment.

“Everything.” Everything.

“Listen,” he continued. “Miro has just finished his second season in the National Hockey League. It normally takes a defender five or six years to develop into an elite class player at this level, but Miro is already there. ”

“ “I can say I haven’t seen a player like that in ten years.”

Miro Heiskanen fought for the puck with Tampa Bay star striker Brayden Point in the third match of the Stanley Cup finals.­

When Dallas Stars goalkeeper, born in Kazakhstan Andon Khudobin and Miro Heiskanen sat side by side on the media day of the Stanley Cup final, which was examined by the press, Khudobin was asked to say something about the 21-year-old Finn sitting next to him.

“It may be hard to express such courtesy when he sits right next to that,” Khudobi chose his words carefully, with an elegant Russian accent, after thinking hard.

“I can say I haven’t seen a player like that in ten years.”

“He is able to simplify the game but be creative at the same time. He is a great player. I hope he continues to play for a long time to come. ”

Fight the most elusive prize for professional hockey, the trophy bought by Lord Stanley in London in 1892 at the price of five Guineas, is infinitely tough. In matches where legends are created, goals and points are very difficult to score.

Heiskanen is in third place on the Stanley Cup playoffs before the sixth final match on Tuesday night, ahead of only Tampa Bay Lightning superstar strikers Brayden Point and Nikita Kutsherov. The Finn booked from Helsinki IFK to Dallas in the summer of 2018 has scored 26 points in as many matches.

Only three defenders have ever scored more points in one playoff season than Heiskanen: Edmonton Oilers Paul Coffey (1985), New York Rangers Brian Leetch (1994), and Calgary Flames Al MacInnis (1989).

All three won the Conn Smythe Award as the most valuable player in the playoffs in the same year and all three have been honored in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Miro Heiskanen, who is only 21 years old from Kilo, Espoo, is in really strong company. Names like Ray Bourque and himself Bobby Orr have already lagged behind.

“ “He is an elite advocate at a young age.”

Miro Heiskanen showed Ryan McDonagh of Tampa Bay which one is a kunk.­

On Sunday in the fifth final game played, Heiskanen scored a goal that made him the only defender in Stanley Cup history to score 30 playoffs before his 22nd birthday.

And only one player has scored the same number of points in one playoff season at the age of 21: the Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby.

Perhaps his best match in the Stanley Cup battles in Edmonton, Miro Heiskanen played in the first round of the sixth match of the series against Calgary Flames.

Crucial moments from the advance were played, and the Flames managed to score three goals at the start of the first set, in less than seven minutes.

But then we saw something that had never happened in the Stanley Cup before. The 21-year-old defender took over the game and sent a tough opponent on a summer vacation. Almost alone.

Heiskanen first scored the Stars opening goal with superiority. He then gave the first pass to the second and was the second pass to arrange a third hit. He played for 25 minutes, and 50 seconds. More than anyone else on the field.

And coach Bowness spared no praise after the match.

“He is an elite advocate at an early age. You can already see how good he will become. ”

“Very often I don’t see a player who can say: okay, jump on my backpack, I’ll turn the match in our favor. Miro did it. He scored an important superiority goal and then reassured the entire team. Miro took over the game alone. ”

“He is an exceptional player. He is an exceptional person who behaves very modestly. This match was an illustrative example of how good a player he is and how calm he is in pressure situations. We were at a loss of 3-1 and there was no sign of panic in his game. ”

“He could have played 35 minutes and it didn’t bother him at all. He wants ice. Whenever decisive situations are played, he wants to be on the field. He wants to calm the game, he wants to take over the game. She’s so good. “

“ “I just have to let Miro be.”

Detroit Red Wings long-term owner, James Norrisin the named Norris Memorial Award will be presented to the best defender in the NHL regular season. In a poll by North American hockey journalists announced last week, Heiskanen, who scored 35 points in 68 of his regular season games, finished 12th. Rick Bownes had to give a good explanation for the investment.

“It’s just that not enough people are watching our games. For example, opponents ’coaches say after matches: Wow, that young man can fly. We see the same thing every night. ”

Miro Heiskanen’s skills were known to those following NHL hockey and especially Dallas Stars based on his performances in the first two seasons, and in Finland before that.

Acting as a scout for Carolina Hurricanes Joni Pitkänen Already during the booking period for Heiskanen, he said that Miro Heiskanen is in a class of his own. His skating is so easy.

“It’s kind of a little silly to say this was as expected,” said the former NHL defender Petteri Lehto To Helsingin Sanomat.

“He was 29th in the regular season on the defenders’ points exchange. He had already had time to show everyone how uniquely good a player he is, but it hadn’t yet moved on to the scoreboard.”

“The rise from 29th place in the regular season pack point exchange to number one in the playoffs will be a bit fast, but he’s been going there all along. He will still evolve. The defender is never ready at the age of 21. Let’s remember what Victor Hedman [Tampa Bayn ruotsalainen huippupuolustaja] was the same age, ”Lehto points out.

“And it must be remembered that Heiskanen does not play in the number one superiority of the Stars, where John Klingberg plays in his place.”

“ “It’s nice that everyone can see how good he is.”

Miro Heiskanen plays with his own style. The ability to anticipate, and slow down lightning-fast situations and see the game differently than others is one of Heiskanen’s special features.

He has been compared Scott Niedermayer, To Nicklas Lidström, Sergei Zuboviin and most of the major defenders of the NHL’s recent past. Coached for the Dallas Stars Stanley Cup victory in 1999 Ken Hitchcock considers the Niedermayer parable closest.

“Heiskanen is at his most dangerous when the decision-making moments of the match are at hand. Scott was similar in New Jersey whenever the Devils lost. Opponents had to be really careful when he attacked with the puck, ”Hitchcock told the veteran reporter Jim Mathesonin in an interview.

Miro Heiskanen is able to move, get up, and deceive the furry with lightning-fast movements. He interrupts the attacks of the opponents with the right position and racket. He sometimes appears from scratch in the opponent’s area and may score a goal when he is free.

In the Dallas defensive area, the opponent’s hairers try to stop the end planking towards Heiskanen in every shift. Most of the time, they don’t succeed because number four has already had time to dodge when the tackle comes in and is already at a fast pace on the way to a completely different direction.

“I have watched how it goes”, says Petteri Lehto.

“Miro has that kind of soft, swinging style. He can confuse the rigger with it because he doesn’t seem to be moving, but he slides so well that suddenly he slips out from below. ”

“Miron you just have to be Miro, ”says John Klingberg, a Swedish kit from Dallas.

“He’s probably our best player every night. We are already used to it. It’s nice that everyone can see how good he is. ”