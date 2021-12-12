Hockey Minsk’s Malte Strömwall kicked the hat trick in the most difficult away game of the Joker season

The Jokers were criticized for their trip to Minsk and played underage.

Jokers the toughest away match of the season in the hockey league KHL ended in defeat and the Swedish striker Malte Strömwallin to the party.

Strömwall scored three goals when Minsk Dinamo knocked out the Jokers 4-2.

The match was the saddest of the games this season, with the Jokerit once again collecting a dose of dirt on his neck playing in Belarus, where the human rights situation is deteriorating on a daily basis.

Last fall, the Jokers were supposed to start their season in Minsk, but the team failed to make that trip when protesters took over the streets dictatorial president Alexander Lukashenko after electoral fraud.

This season’s trip to Minsk ended with a away tour and the Jokerit didn’t travel home directly from Moscow after the losing Spartak match, but also played against Dynamo according to the calendar.

Hockey players also had big puzzles. The team was missing six key players due to illness and two were injured on the sidelines.

The team played three fields through the match, but were still able to rise from 4 to 2 in the first goal of the season for Henri Ikonen. The last one was marked Roman Gorbunovillewho would have scored an empty goal, but Philip Holm overthrew him before that.

Strömwall, who played in the league in size, overcame with such handsome goals that they would have been valid in any series. The Swedish striker has gained momentum in Belarus.