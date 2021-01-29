Hockey Mikko Rantanen’s goal tube was broken in the NHL, but Colorado still won

Miro Heiskanen scored three assists.

Colorado Finnish striker Avalanche Mikko Rantanen missed a goal when Colorado won the night in the NHL round of the San Jose Sharks 3-0.

Rantanen had scored in as many as six consecutive matches. The last time he missed a goal in the season opener.

The first and third goals scored by San Jose were borne by the goalkeeper Nazem Kadri as well as the second hit finalized Andre Burakovsky. Joonas Donskoi got the entry point for Kadri’s opening hit, which was only born midway through the third installment.

Evening the biggest thrill of the match was seen in the encounter between the two big cities as the Washington Capitals faced the New York Islanders and ended the game with a handsome 6-3 victory from an insurmountable starting position. The team had sunk a 0-3 bottom nail in the first set.

However, the ship turned in the second round as the Washington team began to strike the puck behind the puck into the goal net. He was responsible for two goals Conor Sheary, and in the second round, Washington scored a total of five goals. The cherry on top of the cake was a three-batch paint that he finished Tom Wilson.

Islanders was the only Finn in the game Leo Komarov could not get points.

In the other finished matches of the evening, the goal was scored in opposite shirts Mikko Koivu and Eetu Luostarinen In the encounter between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers, which ended 3–2. Playing in the Panthers with Luostarinen Markus Nutivaara grabbed a pass from this goal. The match was decided in favor of the Blue Jackets only in the winning goal competition.

On the Canadian side, in the confrontation between the Montreal Canadiens and the Calgary Flames, two entry points would click for themselves in a Montreal shirt player Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The Minnesota goal got a rush Kaapo Kähkönen, who fought 32 times against the Los Angeles Kings. Three goals were scored, but the match ended 5–3 in favor of Minnesota.

Dallas beat Detroit 7-3. Dallas Miro Heiskanen collected three entry points and Detroit into his account Valtteri Filppula scored one goal.

Last year’s number one reservation Alexis Lafreniere got his goal account open in the NHL in a tasty way. Lafreniere, representing the New York Rangers, decided the Rangers ’3–2 victory over Buffalo with an extra time goal.