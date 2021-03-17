Hockey Mikko Rantanen’s goal started Colorado’s crushing Kirin

Aleksandr Ovetškin of the Washington Capitals rose to sixth alone in the all-time NHL goal statistics.

Hockey In the NHL, the Finnish players of the Colorado Avalanche eventually took their team to an 8-4 crushing victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

In the first round of the game, as many as six goals were scored. Going into the first break, Anaheim led 4-2.

Mikko Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi gained momentum in the second installment. Rantanen scored from the penalty spot after 11 minutes, but the shot went right into the keeper’s arms.

Donskoi was handing the equalizer. The players traveled to the locker rooms in a 4-4 tie.

The third installment was the Colorado Goal Festival. The team scored a total of four goals and scored Anaheim. Donskoi and Rantanen scored in the batches.

New Jersey Devilsin Sami Vatanen winged their team to a 3–2 victory over Buffalo Sabers.

Buffalo was in the 2-1 lead early in the second set. New Jersey rose to Vatanen’s goal levels. In every four previous matches the goal scored Janne Kuokkanen took the lead from Vatanen’s goal.

League official page according to Buffalo has now lost 12 matches to the tube.

Carolina Hurricanes from the Finnish star of the NHL Sebastian Aho and Dallas Stars Miro Heiskanen succeeded in scoring, although neither team’s game day ended in victory.

At the end of the first set, the Detroit Red Wings led Carolina 2-1. Carolina managed to equalize with Aho’s goal early in the second set. However, the Red Wings passed in the installment and increased their lead in the third installment. The game ended 4–2 in favor of Detroit.

Dallas Stars, on the other hand, crashed in a winning shootout for Tampa Bay Lightning. In the second round, Heiskanen scored a 1-1 draw for his team. He also scored a pass from Stars ’second goal.

Tampa Bay eventually won the match 4–3.

Washington Capitalsin Alexander Ovethkin rose to sixth alone in the NHL all-time goal statistics in a game against the New York Islanders. The 35-year-old has now scored 718 NHL goals in his career.

Earlier, Ovethkin shared sixth place Phil Espositon with.

“You’re a fantastic hockey player, and I don’t understand how right you do all the goals when other guys block shots and use awesome equipment,” Esposito commented CBS Sportsin by.

CBS Sports writes that the encounter was Ovethkin’s 1,177th NHL game.

The match against Islanders ended 3-1 in favor of Washington.