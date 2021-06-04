Hockey Mikko Rantanen’s filming fine was lifted: “I called the guy who leads that gang”

Rantanen’s fine was canceled due to the man’s own initiative.

Colorado NHL star playing in Avalanch Mikko Rantasen fines for filming have been canceled. Rantanen talks about this in an interview with betting company Nordic Bet.

Rantanen was fined $ 2,000 for an April 30 match against San Jose Sharks.

Rantanen was considered to have thrown himself and thus acquired San Jose in the cold Mario Ferrarolle.

However, the fine was canceled due to Rantanen’s activity.

“Of course I was pretty hot about it (judgment). I called the guy who leads the gang that gives filming fines. I told him that I completely disagreed that he had indeed filmed, as I did not, ”Rantanen explains to Nordic Bet.

“He said it’s clear they have a nine-person board like this that decides and votes on these fines. I then wrote an email there. I wrote that and showed it to my teammates, and they said that a guy can go to law school after a career. ”

Rantanen says that he wrote an eight-point report on the situation, which he remembered well.

“It’s said in London that the toe pick, i.e. the tip of the skate, caught on the ice, and then I pulled the carts out of it. It must have looked like a filming leap. Then they turned it over and it didn’t become a fine. ”

Rantanen has been at a peak during the season. In the regular season, he made 30 + 36 matches in 52 matches, and 3 + 7 have been born in six playoffs.

Colorado has won all the playoffs in the spring and leads the series against Vegas with 2-0. The third match of the series will be played the night before Saturday in Finnish time.