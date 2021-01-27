Hockey Mikko Rantanen, who is in the dazzling goal line, moved to the top of the NHL goal exchange, the club record is at hand

Rantanen is in the goal line for six matches.

Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen continued his dizzying goal line in the NHL round of the night. Rantanen already scored his sixth goal of the season when San Jose fell 7-3.

The hit came at the end of the opening round with superiority and took Colorado to the 3-1 lead. The goal lifted Rantanen to the top of the entire NHL goal exchange along with Vegas Max Paciorettyn with.

Rantanen has succeeded in scoring now in six consecutive matches. He rose to second place in the Avalanche club stats. The record is seven consecutive goals they have been able to Joe Sakic and Milan Hejduk.

Also Joonas Donskoi managed to vaccinate his former team after scoring Colorado’s opening goal.

Before through this he played his entire NHL career in the Minnesota Wild Mikko Koivu played his first match of the season in the NHL in the ranks of his new club Columbus Blue Jackets. Birch started the match strongly, as the Finn scored his team’s opening goal in his first substitution.

However, Columbus bent at home when Florida won the match at the end of a 4-3 winning streak. The match was Florida’s third win of the season in as many matches.

The match seemed to end in a 3-2 win for Columbus until an experienced Swedish striker from Florida Patric Hörnqvist directed by Columbus’ goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalon from the fight to the finish of the bounced disc.

The match was under play for less than three seconds at that point. Hörnqvist’s equalizer took the match into extra time, with no goals. This put an end to extra time, making Hörnqvist the winners.

Finns from Florida Alexander Barkov scored one goal, and Columbus goalkeeper Korpisalo blocked 28 times. Florida Eetu Luostarinen missed points.

Moved to Columbus last weekend Patrik Laine was still injured on the sidelines.

In Boston home team Boston Bruins knocked out the Pittsburgh Penguins after extra time 3–2. Pittsburgh Finnish striker Kasperi Kapanen made a 2-2 draw in the final round and helped his team extend. Craig Smith however, settled the victory for Boston 11 seconds before the end of overtime.

Boston Finnish goalkeeper Tuukka Rask rejected in the match 28 times. Defender of Pittsburgh Juuso Riikola was sidelined due to injury.

Buffalo knocked out the New York Rangers 3–2. Buffalo defender Rasmus Ristolainen bait Dylan Cozensin 1-1 goal scored by overpowering. Buffalo’s second Finnish defender Henri Jokiharju did not play in the match, and the Rangers Kaapo Kakko missed points.

Philadelphia claimed a 5-3 win from New Jersey. New Jersey Janne Kuokkanen got the first power point of his NHL career in the match when he scored a 2-2 draw for his team.

Nashville Predators beat Chicago by a goal of 2-2 after extra time. The Finnish players in Nashville made a strong contribution to the victory. Mikael Granlund first made a 2-2 draw for the Predators and helped his team on overtime. With overtime not playing for less than two minutes, Granlund and Erik Haula initiated Roman Josin winning goal.

He played as a goalkeeper for Nashville Pekka Rinne, who rejected the match 18 times. Nashville’s second goalkeeper Hair Saros was on rest as well as Chicago Kevin Lankinen.