Hockey Mikko Rantanen was loose, the result was terrible power – Sebastian Aho spawned twice with a wrist shot

Hockey Finnish striker from the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Mikko Rantanen scored two goals and scored the other two as the team took a strong 5-1 win over Minnesota Wild. The win for Colorado was already in the Fifth Tube.

Rantanen’s first goal was a pretty finish.

The second hit in the final set garnered praise, the Attacker took the puck from the air in the midfield, skated partially through, and lifted the puck from the knuckle to the top corner. “The deer is loose,” the club wrote on Twitter, referring to Rantanen’s nickname.

In addition to Rantanen, the goal was successful Joonas Donskoi. Rantanen’s 2 + 2 powers raised his season score to 16 + 18 = 34. There are 28 games behind.

With a Minnesota finish Cam Talbot was ringing. Colorado fired towards the goal a whopping 55 times. I follow pages according to the number of shots is the second highest in the team’s history. In March 1996, Colorado played a 57-shot game against the San Jose Sharks.

Talbot stopped the shots at 50. The Colorado goal was much calmer: Philipp Grubauer rejected 19 times.

Carolina Hurricanes Finnish striker Sebastian Aho was the scorer for Columbus Blue Jackets. Aho’s season goal balance rose to 13.

In addition to Aho’s second set goals, Carolina would have needed more hits as Columbus squeezed a 3-2 win in extra time. The loss was the second consecutive one for Carolina. Before that, the team was in an eight-game win.

Columbus’ goal is guarded by a Finnish guard Joonas Korpisalo, who rejected 25 times. Team-mate Patrik Laine was on the ice for less than 18 minutes, but missed points again. Laine made her previous powers three games ago.

Columbus ’Zach Werenski (8) and Patrik Laine (29) overtake Carolina defender Brett Pesce (22).­

Two of the Blue Jackets’ goals were scored by the defender Seth Jones, first the opening of the first set and then the overtime match of the game. The team’s three goals were scored by the striker Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Carolina and Columbus have faced four times this season. Profits have gone even.

Chicago Played a strong pass with the Blackhawks goal Kevin Lankinen lost for the third consecutive match. He managed to stop 19 shots from 22 in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Florida hosts took the win 4-2.

Nashville Predators Mikael Granlund scored by scoring his team’s 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers. Granlund accumulated his points balance for the last time on March 7th. Of the 27 games this season, the powers are 5 + 6.

Both goals from Nashville were handled by the Swedish striker Calle Järnkrok. However, the victory was guaranteed by the Finnish guard who guarded the goal Hair Saros, who stubbornly stopped the Florida reels from firing 40 times. Saros had been sidelined from seven previous games due to an upper body injury, he says nhl.com.

Finnish Captain of Florida Alexander Barkov has scored three points in both of their previous two games, but is now ineffective with 18 minutes of ice time.

Your points balance also raised Dallas Stars Roope Hintz, who scored another goal for Dallas. After the Detroit Red Wings Robby Fabbri had started the hat trick, ie by scoring a goal per set, the Stars had to settle for a 2-3 loss. Both goals in Dallas were third-round reductions.

The New Jersey Devils also beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3–2. The Devils managed to score three goals by the middle of the second set, but the Penguins got their first reduction Kasperi Kapasen from the feed at the very end of the batch.